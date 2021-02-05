Report: Gun sales spiked across Oklahoma in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families were staying home due to the pandemic in 2020, officials say more Americans decided to purchase firearms.

TacticalGear.com decided to break down the record-breaking year for gun sales across the United States using information from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

U.S. Gun Sales: 2011 - 2020

According to the report, gun sales in 2020 were 34% higher than the previous record in 2016.

In all, officials say 12 guns were purchased per every 100 adults in Oklahoma.

State Rankings: Estimated Gun Sales by State in 2020

TacticalGear.com reports that 45% of all gun sales were made in the South.

