PHOENIX (KFOR) — Following a loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made headlines with his comments during a news conference.

On Tuesday night, OSU came from behind but fell short in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, losing to Wisconsin 24-17.

“We had the one big play, but other than that we weren’t able to sustain anything,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.

The Cowboys lost four of five to close out the regular season and struggled offensively while falling into a 24-7 hole midway through the third quarter.

OSU freshman quarterback Garret Rangel threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in place of Spencer Sanders, who entered the transfer portal.

“We came out here with a little bit of a reduced roster and new guys were involved, and we had to kind of find our way,” Gundy said. “Guys competed practice hard for three weeks. Had a great week of practice out here, so I was proud of them.”

However, at the end of the news conference, Gundy made headlines with his reaction to a question about staff changes.

“Staff changes are starting to happen earlier and earlier now with the portal being a thing, do you anticipate making any changes to your staff between now and next season?” asked Marshall Scott, of Pistols Firing.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Gundy said.

“Well, no…but,” Scott started to say.

“Then why did you ask?” Gundy said.

“Because I have to,” Scott replied. “It’s my job.”

“OK, well I might have to cut you out. I mean, don’t be an a**. Really? I mean, those are people’s lives man, those are people’s families, right? OK, don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way. You with me on this? I mean, it’s not fair to people’s families, man. And I’m not mad about the game, I just don’t like ignorance,” Gundy said.