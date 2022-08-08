UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Union City police said they found guns, drugs, and riot control grenades during a routine traffic stop in town over the weekend.

Two people are now behind bars as a result of the bust.

After crossing the center line off Main Street and Highway 81 in the middle of Union City, both Heath Gates and Amber Cape found themselves with an officers’ flashing lights in their rearview.

Chief Adam Taylor, with the Union City Police Department, said after identifying Gates, they found out he was no stranger to run-ins with law enforcement.

“We realized that he had some outstanding warrants out of Oklahoma County,” Taylor said.

Gates was wanted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation with a dangerous weapon, as well as kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm. They took Gates into custody where Taylor said he admitted to some meth and a firearm being in the car.

Credit: Union City Police Department

However, when officers searched it, they found a lot more.

“It just shows that nothing’s ever routine,” Taylor said. “You never know what you’re going to find on a traffic stop.”

Officers found a 380-caliber handgun, almost 26 ounces of methamphetamine, over 400 Xanax pills, other narcotics, 2 tear gas grenades, and one rubber ball riot grenade.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad unit was called in to get the grenades. Taylor said over the last several years, this is just one example of the multiple they’ve seen.

Credit: Union City Police Department

“We have quite a bit of drug trafficking on 81. We’re consistently seizing large amounts of narcotics on the highway almost weekly,” Taylor said. “Methamphetamine, we’ve had large marijuana busts from illegal grow operations. This is the first that we’ve seen grenades obviously.”

Both Gates and Cape were booked in the Canadian County Jail on multiple charges.