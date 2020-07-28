Guthrie cancels ‘Territorial Christmas Celebrations’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it is still summer, organizations are already focusing on the Christmas season and what changes will need to be made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For years, thousands of visitors have traveled to Guthrie to experience the ‘Territorial Christmas Celebrations’ during the holiday season.

However, organizers say things will be different this year.

Guthrie’s Territorial Christmas Foundation says it knew immediately that this year’s event would have to change due to the pandemic.

Sadly, organizers say many of the events are canceled.

“Unfortunately, as we have seen in other cities, states, and countries, COVID-19 cares not for the plans, hopes, nor needs of humanity. Data and science repeatedly show that large group gatherings create hotspots of viral spread, and that the elderly and immunocompromised (which make up a very large percentage of our board, volunteer base, and the community) are not safe. Therefore, after over 5 months of waiting and watching it is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the traditional 2020 Territorial Christmas Celebrations,” the organization said.

Organizers say they will work to salvage what traditional activities they can, like lighting the Territorial Tree.

“This year, the tree will be lit without the large group gathering, and in honor of our nation’s healthcare workers and all who have been lost to COVID-19 and their families,” the foundation said.

