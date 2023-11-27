The Guthrie Territorial Christmas Parade was canceled for this year after the organizers saw how rough the winter weather will be according to their Facebook page .

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Territorial Christmas Parade has been canceled for this year after the organizers saw how rough the winter weather will be, according to their Facebook page.

However, the organization that’s been around for 35 plus years said that there are plenty more events still happening.

“Just having a lot of police and fire lock into this event and then there could be an accident or something they need to get to that they would have a hard time doing because of us. It’s just not worth it,” said Shawnda Rooney who runs communications for the group.

Oklahoma is expected to see an El Nino hit after five years meaning that the southern third to half of the United States tends to see wetter weather.

Rooney said that seeing something like that just isn’t worth it to put stress on first responders along with those who travel from outside the area.

“But we have so many other things happening, just today Small Business Saturday,” said Rooney. “IF you shop in downtown Guthrie for every twenty dollars you spend you enter into a raffle to win $3,000. And if you shopped today you could get double entries.”

She said that the famous Victorian Walkthrough in downtown Guthrie is still on for December 2nd and the 9th.

“Those are our biggest events, we shutdown the whole downtown area,” said Rooney.

Also for those who have already decorated their float in preparation or were in the middle of doing so Rooney said that they are having an online contest still.

“They can take a picture of their float or send in a video of it,” said Rooney. “The participants, however they want to send it in, they can message us in our inbox. The photos that have the most likes can win up to $200. It’s a great way for people to advertise their business or show off their organization and we want people to still be able to do that.”

If you are interested Rooney said that they have all the information on their website.