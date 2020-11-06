Guthrie city office closes due to COVID-19 exposure

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in Oklahoma, a city office in one local community has closed due to possible exposure to the virus.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the City of Guthrie’s City Clerk/ Utility Office will be closed until 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

Officials say the closure was necessary since the employees of the office were exposed to a known case of the novel coronavirus.

All employees in the office are now under quarantine for a 14-day period. During that time, no payments can be processed at the utility window.

Instead, customers are asked to a write out a check or money order and put it through the night drop or by mail. Payments can also be made online.

The Guthrie News Page says the city will postpone cutting off water service for customers who are unable to pay their bills.

