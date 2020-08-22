Guthrie Fire-EMS welcomes delivery of twin ambulances

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Twins were delivered to the Guthrie Fire-EMS Department this week. Twin ambulances, to be exact.

The department received two 2020 Ford F-450 4×4 Advanced Life Support ambulances that weigh 13,992 pounds each and were manufactured by Braun Industries of Van Wert, Ohio, according to a Guthrie Fire-EMS Department news release.

The new ambulances are described as state of the art and as having many safety features, including four-wheel-drive, four-point harnesses for firefighters in the rear of the unit caring for patients and an advanced electronic system to control the units’ on-board functions, according to the news release.

“One of the many reasons we chose the Braun Industries brand was the advanced crash testing conducted on the ambulance modules,” Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said. “They have taken their ambulance modules and crashed a full size pickup into them at highway speeds as well as rolled the module completely over to test it’s strength and safety. Being able to see these tests and the aftermath of them solidified our choice to purchase the Braun unit.”

Officials will stock both ambulances with emergency medical supplies and devices over the next few weeks before they go into service.

All Fire-EMS Department personnel will train in the ambulances and become familiar with their many features, the news release states.

A USDA Community Facilities Grant and City of Guthrie funds were used to purchase the ambulances.

The ambulances will replace 2005 and 2006 ambulances that will be given to the Guthrie Public Works Department for reutilization.

RECENT HEADLINES: