GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie gas station owner went before a Logan County judge Wednesday after finding himself in trouble with the law again.

“Don’t sell drugs,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

That’s what Guthrie Police said Manjit Hayer, also known as “Gee”, was doing out of the Jeet Mart in Guthrie.

Hayer is now charged for having drugs and intending to sell them.

Officers said they first got a tip about him back in August from a concerned citizen. The investigation ramped up this week with officers serving a search warrant on Monday.

“During the course of that search warrant, actually, the drugs packets for sale were found on the owner,” said Sgt. Gibbs.

Officers said they also found 130 prescription painkiller pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.

“Some of the cash was being put in the register right after a sale,” said Gibbs. “All the money from the cash register, of course, was seized. And then, of course, the 6,500 in cash was also seized from the back.”

In total, officers said they seized $7,000 from Jeet Mart.

This isn’t the first time News 4 has reported on Hayer and his gas station.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to allowing customers to pay for things like gas, cigarettes, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies with snap benefits for over a year.

One reported Hayer sold them Oxycontin, Pills, and weed with the food stamps.

Court records show Hayer received two years of probation for good behavior.

Wednesday, employees inside Jeet Mart did not want to comment.

During his arraignment Wednesday, Hayer pleaded not guilty. He is now being held on a $50,000 bond.