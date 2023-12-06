OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Fire officials in Guthrie confirm an overnight fire left a home destroyed, one sent to the hospital and several animals died.

According to Guthrie Fire, crews responded to a home near Highway 77 and Cooksey Road just before 6:00 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, they found the home fully engulfed.

Near Highway 77 and Cooksey Road, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities confirm, the homeowner was taken to the hospitaand was treated for minor burns. The homeowner told crews on the scene that 19 cats were inside, all perished in the fire.

Fire officials say they are still fighting hotspots and the home is a total loss.