Guthrie Junior High cafeteria floods with over three feet of water

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Workers are cleaning the Guthrie Junior High School cafeteria since it flooded after a sprinkler burst due to conditions brought on by the winter storm.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson says there was over three feet of water.

“That part of the building was designed as a fallout shelter, so it’s virtually all concrete, which makes for an easier cleanup, but it also makes for essentially a large bathtub,” he said.

The flooding was found by workers doing a routine maintenance check.

“Fortunately, we were able to borrow some pumps that were high pressure, and we’re able to get that water out of there,” Simpson said. “It’s the lowest point in the building and it’s essentially all concrete, so we don’t have concern about mold and sheet rock and things like that.”

Courtesy: Guthrie News Page

He expects the repairs to be done by Monday and students should be back in the building.

“Between the pandemic and the winter weather, we’re ready for something better to come along,” Simpson said.

City officials warn they expect more problems like this throughout the weekend as temperatures climb.

“We have very fluid soils. As those soils freeze and contact, expand and then they thaw and contract, we’re gonna have pipes breaking around the city,” said Chris Browning, director of Oklahoma City Utilities.