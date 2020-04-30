UPDATE: Guthrie law enforcement investigating reports of two people shot at Walmart

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was flown to a metro hospital following a shooting outside Guthrie’s Walmart that resulted in two people shot and a suspect in custody.

Police said the shooting is not an active shooter situation.

Emergency responders were called to Walmart regarding a shooting. One of the alleged victims showed up at the Guthrie Fire Department after the shooting and was then life-flighted to a metro hospital.

Guthrie’s Fire Chief told KFOR that one of the victims was shot in the stomach.

A witness told KFOR said he watched as two men got into an argument in the store’s parking lot. He said he saw a black man accidentally shoot his wife while pulling out his gun. He said the man then shot another man two times.

Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department told KFOR that investigators do not know what led to the altercation, but that the suspect is in custody and that three people were involved in the altercation that escalated into the shooting.

One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a metro hospital.

The shooter is believed to have arrived at the Walmart in a red flatbed pickup. Police now have that pickup in their possession, Gibbs said.

#update One person being loaded into medical chopper from the Guthrie Fire Dept. A second chopper has been canceled. It's taking too long, so the person injured at the Walmart is being taken by ambulance. @peytonyager is minutes away from getting us an update @kfor https://t.co/uzJ6tNVi2R — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) April 30, 2020

