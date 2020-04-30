Guthrie man dies unexpectedly after drinking from sports drink bottle

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie man died April 17 after taking a drink from a sports drink bottle that was in his fridge.

The mystery of the death of Ivan Lasater is still unraveling as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Guthrie Police Department investigate the case. The family says they’re still grieving the loss of their loved one.

“It was hard for me to take in,” said Tres Dimick, Lasater’s son.

“Just, like, how?” said George Lasater, Ivan Lasater’s brother. ”It’s pretty shocking and kind of unreal.”

Lasater’s brother and son say they’re searching for answers.

“This not having closure is really hard for all of us,” Dimick said. “We want to know the truth; we want to know what happened to my father.”

Ivan Lasater was in Oklahoma for a good friend’s birthday at his rent home in Guthrie. Two days later he found the bottle in his fridge.

“He drank something and within a few minutes was not feeling very well,” said Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

His son, Tres, claims he was told his father said his stomach was burning and his nose was bleeding. He added that his friends inside tried to help him before calling 911. He was rushed to an Edmond hospital, where he told doctors how he was feeling, but he died just hours after arrival.

“This death is quite suspicious,” Arbeitman said.

Investigators say they are still working to answer questions.

“We’re trying to figure out if it’s just a tragic accident or if it’s something more than that,” Arbeitman said.

Right now, they have no suspects or people of interest. Meanwhile, Lasater’s family is trying to keep his memory alive.

“He was an awesome man; he did what he could for everybody,” Dimick said.

“He’s always been a very loving and caring person and accepted people, it didn’t matter what you did, he just loved you,” his brother George said.

Eventually, the family said they hope the truth will come to the light.

“It’s really important for our family to get the closure that we need to be able to piece this together because it is really, really devastating,” said George’s wife Nastasia.

“What if this was your parents, you know,” Dimick said. “What if this was your father, somebody that you loved that was there for you.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they are still waiting on the toxicology and medical examiners reports. We’re told that could take several weeks.