GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his wife’s death in 2019.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019, Guthrie police were called to a home in the 120 block of Viking Dr. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Clyne Hubbard Miles in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Police then found Miles’ wife, Robyn Miles, dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Miles told police that his wife pointed a gun at him, and that he was shot during a struggle over the weapon.

After being treated for his injury, Clyne was taken into custody for possession of a firearm after the conviction of a felony.

He was ultimately charged with second-degree murder, lewd acts with a human corpse, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to court documents, Miles pleaded guilty to the charges in a blind plea.

Last week, a judge sentenced Miles to three life sentences, which will run concurrently.