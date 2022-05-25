TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – For golf fans this past weekend, it was the experience of a lifetime with the PGA Championship in Tulsa. But a man from Guthrie is bringing home more than good memories after a shot by the biggest star on the golf course that didn’t quite find the fairway.

Jason Farley at the PGA Championship. Photo provided by Farley.

Jason Farley said he was following one of the biggest groupings in the second round Friday afternoon, made up of Jordan Speith, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. He said it was hard to follow any of the shots because it was a little hazy that day, and when Tiger’s drive went right, Farley got popped.

“Felt like I’d been shot, and it sounded like it hit a tree,” Farley said.

A painful bruise and an everlasting memory. Photo provided by Farley.

Tiger’s drive after stepping up to the first tee box Friday afternoon wouldn’t find the fairway or even a tree. Instead, it found Farley’s elbow.

“Immediately jumping up and down in pain,” Farley said. “I thought it was over for me. I thought I had a broken bone or something.”

In his first pro tournament experience and seeing the world’s greatest golfers take center stage with his girlfriend, Farley said they bounced around Southern Hills seeing some other big-time golfers that day. Eventually, they made their way back to the first hole fairway an hour early to see Tiger Woods. After being hit, Farley said Tiger came down the fairway and he was just trying to keep it together.

“My arms throbbing, it’s tingling,” he recalled. “I can feel myself starting to get a little queasy a little. I’m feeling the color starting to leave me.”

Farley said he told his girlfriend he thought he was going to throw up or pass out.

Tiger’s glove. Photo provided by Jason Farley.

After everyone was backed away by course marshals, Tiger got to his ball, got his yardage nailed down, picked his club, took his shot and moved on. However, Farley said not long after that a course marshal came back and handed the couple a glove, telling them it was from Tiger himself. Medics tended to him and asked him to get it checked out at the hospital. Farley told them he wanted to stay. He said everyone was asking to take pictures with him and the bruise left on his arm. A memory that will forever be linked to his Friday afternoon at Southern Hills and the PGA Championship.

“Experience was great. I would do it again in a heartbeat, minus the hit with the ball,” Farley said. “But getting to see your favorite golfers out there is a lifetime experience for sure.”

Farley was incredibly levelheaded about the situation. He said he understood why Tiger didn’t say anything at first since it was a major and he was probably in a zone trying to take care of business. Farley said he ended up getting his elbow checked out at a hospital and he was told there was no serious damage.