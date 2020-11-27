Guthrie organization giving food to those in need

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local organization celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with a giveaway in Guthrie.
“We prepared a lot of food and put a lot of time into this for the last couple of days. Hoping to bless a lot of people today and, of course, get our blessings in return,” said Ryan Walsch, with the Hope House.
The Hope House got a little help from the Guthrie Church of God in order to expand their daily lunch program to include a grocery giveaway.
Hungry Oklahomans were able to leave with meals and even turkeys.
