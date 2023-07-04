GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the owners of this trampoline to come and claim it! They made a post asking to help identify the trampoline’s owner on Facebook.
The Guthrie Police Department Facebook post read:
“Does anyone know where I belong? I’m about 4’ tall, 15’ wide, I’m wearing a black tarp, I have a springy personality, and I float. If you know where my home is, please tell them I’m near the Guthrie Lake South Spillway so they can come get me. Thank you!”-Guthrie Police Department Facebook Page
If you have any information please contact the Guthrie Police Department at (405) 282-3535.