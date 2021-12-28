Guthrie police continues Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over into New Year

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police are working to keep the streets safe from impaired drivers through the final stretch of the holiday season.

The Guthrie Police Department’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative continues through Jan. 1.

The Police Department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to deter community members from driving impaired during holiday festivities.

“Celebrate with a Plan. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously and do not consume alcohol, not even one drink,” Police Department officials said on social media.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office states there were 148 vehicle crashes in Oklahoma on the 2020 New Year’s Day holiday. Two people were killed in those crashes and 40 were injured. At least 24 of the crashes were drug or alcohol related.

Police officials ask community members to be aware of the following:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

If all else fails, call us before you get behind the wheel. We can help!