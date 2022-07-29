GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Friday, officials with the Guthrie Police Department announced the sudden passing of Lt. Mark Bruning.

Bruning was a 27-year veteran of the Guthrie Police Department and worked on many high-profile cases during his career.

“It is with the deepest sadness the Guthrie Police Department announces Lieutenant Mark Bruning passed

away at his residence on Thursday evening July 28th, 2022. Lieutenant Bruning was a 27-year veteran of the

Guthrie Police Department and left an indelible fingerprint on our hearts. More information, such as the

remembrance service details, will follow within the next few days as the arrangements are made. In the

meantime, please join with us in praying for Lieutenant Bruning’s family, coworkers and many friends.” Guthrie Police Department

No other details have been released.