Guthrie police say foul play possibly involved in father’s disappearance

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Nearly a month after he was reported missing, Guthrie police now say foul play may be involved in the disappearance of a 50-year-old father of three. The family of Brent Mack is upping the reward for anyone who can help find him.

“Our hearts are still broken,” said Mack’s brother, Troy Franklin-Smith. “We’ve got a loved one that’s just totally disappeared.”

The Guthrie man disappeared on Sept. 20 and hasn’t been heard from since.

“He doesn’t go missing,” Franklin-Smith said. “He doesn’t disappear without a trace without any phone contact, messaging, text messages. He does not disappear like this.”

A flyer asking for help finding Brent Mack.

The family is posting fliers all over Guthrie seeking more help in the search.

They’re offering a $6,000 reward to whomever helps police find him.

“Get him back home or at least get us his remains so we can give him a proper burial,” the brother said.

Mack was last seen near Cleveland Avenue and First Street.

“He was seen dropped off at that laundromat. That’s all we have,” Franklin-Smith said of the little they know.

He told KFOR Friday that they just learned from Guthrie police there may have been foul play, but don’t want to jeopardize their investigation by revealing too much to the public just yet.

Brent Mack, a devoted family man.

Mack’s family said they’re desperate to be reunited with the father, grandfather, brother and friend.

“This guy is loved,” Franklin-Smith said. “His disappearance is very heartbreaking to us. We really want to find some closure to this situation. Whether it be good or bad, we’d like to know his whereabouts.”

Guthrie police tells KFOR they need more tips to help them find Mack. Anyone with information can call the Guthrie Police Department Investigations Division at (405) 282-3535.