GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police are asking the public for help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Andrew Gilstrap, 82, went missing early Friday afternoon. He was last seen near his Guthrie home, according to Guthrie Police Department officials.

Immediately call the Guthrie Police Department at (405) 282-3535 if you see Gilstrap or have any information on his whereabouts.

Andrew Gilstrap