GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two vehicles and a trailer that were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.

Police officials say the vehicles stolen were a black 1962 Chevrolet Impala with blue interior and a red and gray 1985 GMC Camper Special crew cab pickup.

If you have any information, please contact the Guthrie Police Department at 405-282-3535.