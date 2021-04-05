Guthrie Public Schools lifts mask mandate for students, staff

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, a local school district says it is changing its COVID-19 protocols in the classroom.

Guthrie Public Schools says it is lifting its mandatory mask requirement inside buildings on campus for students and staff members.

“Wearing of a mask while indoors when social distancing isn’t possible remains a strong recommendation. All students and staff are still required to complete a daily screening prior to entering a building or boarding a school bus that includes a temperature check. Any visitors to district buildings will still be required to wear a mask,” the district posted on Facebook.

Officials say students and staff members will no longer be required to wear masks, but masks will still be mandatory for visitors.

“With the majority of our staff receiving the vaccination and the low infection numbers for Logan County, it is a sign that we hopefully have the worst of this pandemic behind us. I was most concerned about a post-spring break spike that did not occur. Many protocols will remain in place such as assigned seating and vigilant sanitization. The only substantial difference in our setting from when we began the school year will be on school buses due to the recent federal mandate. This change doesn’t remove personal responsibility and an uptick would bring back the mask mandate,” said Guthrie Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson.