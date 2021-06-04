Guthrie Tag Agency hosts walk-up event to help customers needing REAL ID

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Tag Agency is hoping to help Oklahomans who have been waiting months for their REAL ID.

“A little frustrating. When you get old, you get cranky,” laughed resident Diane Pross.

Friday was Pross’ third time waiting in line at the tag agency, just hoping for even a chance to get the new ID.

The tag agency says they’ve been drowning in appointments since October.

“We’re just so overwhelmed,” said Assistant Manager Emily Ingram.

It pushed them to host a walk-up event for the second time.

Ingram says they hear story after story of people who can’t cash checks, do their auto loans, or veterans who can’t get necessary medication from the local pharmacy.

“Especially for people that are going into surgery. You can’t go into surgery with an expired license, so it’s pretty critical that everybody has an up-to-date driver’s license,” she said.

Ingram tells us the new REAL ID system requires more information and takes more time.

“Everyone that comes in has to be put in. Kind of like when you’re 16 and you get your first driver’s license,” she said.

“I know ringers are off cause everyone’s trying to get in,” said another Guthrie resident, Natasha Blakeney.

Ingram says they try to open early and stay late when they can.

They’re trying to get creative just to put a dent in the numbers, but it stays busy.

Staff is desperately hoping these walk-up events will help.

“My license will expire at the end of the month, so it was a good idea just to get it done now,” said Blakeney.

“I’d like to get this done and over with and move on!” said Pross.

Ingram wants to remind folks you do not need a REAL ID right now.

The new deadline to get the REAL ID in Oklahoma is May of 2023.

The Guthrie Tag Agency is not charging people for appointments.

For more information, you can visit the tag agency’s Facebook page.