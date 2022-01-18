Guthrie teacher allegedly sent sexual photos to minor

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie Public Schools teacher was recently arrested for allegedly sending photos of a sexual nature to an adolescent student.

Shawna L. Kathrein, 43, of Crescent was arrested on suspicion of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibbs of the Guthrie Police Department.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Shawna Leigh Kathrein was booked into the Logan County Detention Center at 7:09 p.m. Monday.

A Guthrie Public Schools official notified Police Department personnel on Jan. 14 about an allegation that a teacher sent photos of a sexual nature to a student.

Police investigated the allegation and later arrested Kathrein.

“Mrs. Kathrein was not on a school campus and did not return to the school between the time the incident was reported and the time of the arrest,” Gibbs said.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter