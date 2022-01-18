Guthrie teacher allegedly sent sexual photos to minor

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie Public Schools teacher was recently arrested for allegedly sending photos of a sexual nature to an adolescent student.

Shawna L. Kathrein, 43, of Crescent was arrested on suspicion of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibbs of the Guthrie Police Department.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Shawna Leigh Kathrein was booked into the Logan County Detention Center at 7:09 p.m. Monday.

A Guthrie Public Schools official notified Police Department personnel on Jan. 14 about an allegation that a teacher sent photos of a sexual nature to a student.

Police investigated the allegation and later arrested Kathrein.

“Mrs. Kathrein was not on a school campus and did not return to the school between the time the incident was reported and the time of the arrest,” Gibbs said.

No further details were provided.