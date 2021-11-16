Guthrie teen charged as an adult after allegedly shooting and killing another teen

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a Guthrie teen.

Last week, 14-year-old Antwoine Watson was killed after being shot multiple times.

Now, we know more details about the charges the alleged shooter is facing.

“We don’t believe that any other suspect was involved as far as in the shooting at this time. So, Mr. Clark is our only suspect,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, Guthrie Police Department.

15-year-old Dasan Clark is now being charged as an adult after allegedly shooting and killing 14-year-old Antwoine Watson on November 7th.

Police tell KFOR Watson was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

“Some witnesses saw another black male that was running southbound from that general direction and gave a clothing description and a physical description of that suspect,” Gibbs said.

The morning after the shooting, a search warrant was served at Clark’s house. Clark then taken into custody for questioning and later arrested.

Watson’s mother spoke with News 4 last week, sharing pictures and memories of her son.

“Antwoine didn’t deserve to die,” said Watson’s mother, Dorothy Shea. “He was like the most bestest basketball player, the greatest football player,” she said. “I’m just really trying to get his name out there. Let everybody know how good of a kid he was.”

Police tell KFOR the pair did know each other before the shooting– saying they had been at odds for some time.

“About six months prior, Mr. Watson and Mr. Clark had had some type of altercation and things just declined there,” Gibbs said. “As far as the resound or why it had occurred, it appears that there was some type of disagreement possibly over a gun.”

Clark is now facing first-degree murder charges– a crime punishable by death, life in prison, or life in prison without parole.

“We initially had offered up murder 1 as the only charge. However, the DA went ahead and also charged with possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony,” Gibbs said.

On November 12th, Clark appeared in court while in custody with his mother.

“When a juvenile is close to this particular age, which is 15, and he’s committed a felony act, in which this case is murder, then yes, it’s somewhat common that a juvenile will be treated as an adult in this case,” Gibbs said.

Clark is being held without bond in a juvenile detention center.

Antwoine Watson’s funeral services were Tuesday in Guthrie.