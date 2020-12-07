Guthrie to begin curbside pickup of storm debris

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Months after a winter storm moved through in the fall, many homes across the state still are dealing with the debris.

City leaders in Guthrie say they are going to begin their free curbside pickup for storm debris on Monday, Dec. 7.

Officials say residents need to bring tree limbs and storm debris to the curb in front of their homes. Tree debris must be placed within five feet of the curb and cannot be more than six feet long.

City leaders say there will be two rounds of storm debris pickup, according to the Guthrie News Page.

Crews will begin cleanup efforts at the west city limits and work their way to the east. Once they have completed the city, they will begin a second round of storm debris pickup.

Officials remind residents that crews will only be collecting tree and brush debris.

