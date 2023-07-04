GUTHRIE, Okla. – The odds were stacked against Braxtyn Beaver and his twin brother since before they even born – but he continues to defy them.

Though he may no longer be here with him on earth, two-year-old Braxtyn carries the love of his twin brother Bentley in his heart every day.

“I think he knows he has his brother watching over him,” said the boys’ mom, Madison Beaver.

Madison had to deliver the twin boys at just 24 weeks gestation due to a rare condition.

“We had Monochorionic Diamniotic twins, so they shared a placenta, they shared a blood supply,” Madison told News 4. “So we knew there would be complications.”

Bentley had a 50% chance at survival, Braxtyn had only a 30% chance.

Braxtyn Beaver, Image courtesy KFOR

“It didn’t feel like we had to pick one baby over the other but it’s kind of how it was put for us and it’s not how we wanted to think of it at all,” said the boys’ dad, Payton Beaver.

They were born in March of 2021 at OU Children’s Hospital, weighing just over one pound.

The two were fighters from the start.

Sadly, at just three weeks old, Bentley passed away due to an infection.

“We didn’t know how to continue,” Madison said. “I had to hold my son in my arms as he passed away then go back into the NICU the next day to watch my son who was also fighting for his life.”

His brother Braxtyn fought hard – getting stronger every day.

After 4 months in the NICU, he was able to go home.

The Beavers were told he’d likely have a very severe intellectual disability or severe impairment of some sort.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Madison.

But the little boy continues to defy the odds – turning two this March – while exceeding all expectations.

“He has done extraordinarily well,” Madison said. “We would have never imagined that we would come out of this with such a smart, intelligent and happy little boy. It’s really amazing.”