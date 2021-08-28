Guthrie woman dies in 4-vehicle crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie woman died from injuries she suffered in a four-vehicle crash in Logan County on Friday.

Alice E. Dowers, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of South Sooner Road and East Simmons Road, approximately six miles north of Edmond, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dowers was driving a 2012 Ford Escape south on Sooner Road. For an unknown reason, she failed to stop at a stop sign at approximately 10:52 a.m. and struck a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder that was east on Simmons Road, attempting to turn south onto Sooner Road, according to OHP.

The Ford Escape then went into Sooner Road’s northbound lanes and struck a 2010 Dodge Caravan and a 2021 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Pathfinder and the driver of the Yukon both refused treatment for their injuries. The driver of the Caravan was not injured.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation, according to OHP.