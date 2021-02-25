Guthrie woman dies in fiery crash involving pickup and tractor-trailer

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Guthrie woman died Thursday when her pickup and a tractor-trailer collided in Logan County.

Kristen N. Benham, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 35, four miles north of Guthrie, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Benham was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 north on Interstate 35 when she went off the left side of the road at approximately 10:25 a.m., struck a cable barrier, entered I-35’s southbound lanes and was struck by a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to the news release.

Both the pickup and the tractor-trailer caught on fire.

Benham’s body was pinned in the pickup for approximately four hours and 25 minutes. Guthrie firefighters extricated her body, according to the news release.

Her seatbelt was not in use when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.