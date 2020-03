DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular television personality is set to open a new restaurant in one Oklahoma community.

Officials say Guy Fieri, who is best known for ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,’ is set to open an ‘American Kitchen and Bar’ restaurant in Durant.

The new restaurant will be at the Choctaw Casino and Resort.

It is set to be the only ‘American Kitchen and Bar’ restaurant in our state. It is set to open next month.