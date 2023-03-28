Child at We Rock the Spectrum

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A gym that creates a safe place for children with special needs is opening its newest location in Oklahoma.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is opening to the public on Saturday, April 1 at 1099 Cornwell Drive in Yukon.

Organizers say the gym provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development.

Each gym features 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face.

A grand opening celebration will be held on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $13 per person.