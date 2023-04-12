WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A gym that creates a safe place for children with special needs is opening a new location in Weatherford.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is opening to the public on Saturday, April 15 at 09 W. Franklin Ave. in Weatherford.

Organizers say the gym provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development.

Each gym features 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face.

A grand opening celebration will be held on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 per person.