OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next time you travel along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, you may not need to search for change.

Officials say the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will begin its transition to PlatePay on the mainline between Lawton and Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The timeline for the three I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike sections converting to PlatePay are:

June 21 : Chickasha, Newcastle and SH-4/H.E. Bailey spur near Blanchard toll plazas will become cashless. The Newcastle and SH-4/H.E. Bailey spur toll plazas will be narrowed to one lane with reduced speeds through fall 2022 as crews remove existing toll plaza and equipment from the roadway. This cashless tolling work zone is separate from the ongoing pavement rehabilitation taking place on the turnpike.

: Chickasha, Newcastle and SH-4/H.E. Bailey spur near Blanchard toll plazas will become cashless. Early July : Ramps at US-277 in Elgin, US-62 in Chickasha, SH-4/H.E. Bailey Spur near Bridge Creek, and SH-76 on the H.E. Bailey Spur near Blanchard will become cashless.

: Ramps at US-277 in Elgin, US-62 in Chickasha, SH-4/H.E. Bailey Spur near Bridge Creek, and SH-76 on the H.E. Bailey Spur near Blanchard will become cashless. Late July: The Walters toll plaza and its ramps at SH-5 between Lawton and the Texas state line will become cashless.

Organizers say PlatePay cameras will photograph a vehicle’s license plate, which allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to send a bill to the owner.

Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail.

Officials say the conversion of this section to PlatePay was moved up after an inattentive driver crashed into the Newcastle toll plaza on June 4.

“The recent late-night crash at the Newcastle toll plaza was just another reminder of why we need to get these turnpikes converted to all electronic tolling as quickly as possible,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle said. “Cashless conversion was already underway, but OTA is accelerating the completion on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike for safety reasons.”

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike will be the third Oklahoma toll road to transition to all-electronic tolling after the John Kilpatrick and Kickapoo turnpikes in Oklahoma City moved to PlatePay within the past year.

OTA plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling within the next two years.