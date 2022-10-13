OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity is dedicating a home to fallen Sgt. Bobby Swartz and injured Dep. Mark Johns.

Sign outside of home dedicated to Sgt. Swartz and Dep. Johns. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity is dedicating a home that the OCSO helped build to recovering Deputy Mark Johns and fallen Sergeant Bobby Swartz.

“Part of Central Oklahoma Habitat’s mission aims to strengthen family units through affordable homeownership,” said COHFH Chairman and CEO Ann Felton Gilliland. “As a result of Sgt. Swartz and Deputy Johns’ heroic efforts to keep our community safe, their family units were shaken. For one of those families, irreparably. Sgt. Swartz’s family lost a father and grandfather that day.”

The dedication is Friday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m. at 444 NW 116th, Oklahoma City, OK 73114.

It is in the College Park addition located on the corner of NW 116th and N Walker Ave for anyone who would like to join.