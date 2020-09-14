Hairstylists donate skills to help less fortunate in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lot of people have their COVID-19 haircuts going on these days. Your hair might be a little longer than normal due to the pandemic.
However, there is a group of stylist that is trying to help with that. They are giving the less fortunate a haircut to lift their spirits and their prospects.
You can hear the sounds of hair clippers cutting through the air on a quiet Sunday morning in downtown Oklahoma City.
The men and women of Kind Kuts are hard at work, taking a little off the top and around the ears.
“I think it gives a lot of people hope,” said Felix Cornejo, founder of Kind Kuts. It’s a group of stylists that give their time and talents to give the less fortunate new haircuts.
“Everybody likes a fresh new cut and you know, sometimes they haven’t had a cut in months. People that have long hair that will take it all the way down to almost nothing just because they haven’t had a haircut in so long,” said Cornejo.
Kind Kuts normally does group styles close to downtown two to three times a year but Sunday was the first time they have been out since their last event was canceled by COVID-19 in March.
The stylists say the pandemic hasn’t stopped them from giving back. They regularly go to a youth shelter to cut kids’ hair there. Cornejo says it’s a win-win for everyone.
“For the person cutting hair, it gives them a lot of satisfaction of helping someone out and the person getting their hair cut is getting a boost of confidence,” said Cornejo
Felix tells KFOR they have another cut session scheduled for Sept 27th.
He says they sell t-shirts and gear to raise money for supplies for their labor of love.
You can get more information on their Facebook page.
