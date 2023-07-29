OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Amateur radio operators from Oklahoma and parts of the southwest United States held a “Ham Holiday or HamFest,” at Oklahoma City Community College.

This is a family friendly, fun and fascinating convention of folks that combines electronics and communications equipment allowing them to talk to other ham hobbyists around the world.

4 Warn Storm Team’s Aaron Brackett, Image courtesy KFOR

Hamfest, Image courtesy KFOR

These low power radio operators, love this interesting hobby and ham operators can often play an important during an emergency or catastrophe.

“Amateur radio, we say, works, when all else fails. And we’re here to pick up the loose ends. We’ve had a lot of cases in Oklahoma of tornadoes and fires, and communications outages are the new ones,”said Mark Kleine, President of central Oklahoma Radio Operators.

Hamfest, Image courtesy KFOR

Hamfest, Image courtesy KFOR

4 Warn Storm Team’s Aaron Brackett, Image courtesy KFOR

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Aaron Brackett was on hand for Saturday’s convention sharing the importance of communicating risks to Oklahomans during severe weather. Ham radio operators can contact emergency personnel if say, cell phone contact is lost due to a destructive storm. There are about 10,000 ham radio operators in our state.