STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tony and Grammy-award winning singer and actor who is known for his roles on Broadway is coming to Oklahoma.

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University announced ‘An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.’

Leslie Odom Jr. is best known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

On April 28 and April 29, guests will be able to see Odom perform some of his favorite Broadway tunes, hits from his debut solo album, and more.

“I’m going to do your favorites from Hamilton, some Same Cooke songs, some songs from other places in my career. It’s going to be a fantastic show and I’m so excited. I’m not going to let you down; you’ll leave with a smile on your face,” said Odom.

Tickets are currently on sale.