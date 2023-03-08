OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a hit Broadway musical about a founding father will soon be able to see the show again.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. The show blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton will be returning to the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City from May 24 through June 4.

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale on Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. online, at the Civic Center Music Hall Box Office, or by calling (405) 597-8300.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Oklahoma City engagement should be made through OKCBroadway.com or OKCCivicCenter.com,” Jeffrey Seller said.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the event.

Tickets range from $39 to $149 with premium tickets from $179.

Organizers say there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.