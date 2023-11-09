OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Hobby Lobby retail giant says don’t be surprised when you don’t find any Hanukkah merchandise in their stores.

Hobby Lobby’s corporate office confirmed it stopped selling Hanukkah and Halloween items a couple of years ago, so you won’t find the Menorah or Star of David on the shelves.

Hobby Lobby also gained attention in 2013 over its lack of merchandise for the Jewish holiday and alleged comments made by employees when asked about it. Hanukkah products appeared in stores after that, but disappeared once again two years ago.

However, Hobby Lobby officials say you can find Hanukkah décor at its sister company, Mardel.