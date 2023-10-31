OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR and CW43 got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday with fun costumes and a scary haunted house.

Not only did CW43’s Rise & Shine get into the spirit, KFOR’s Sales Department paraded onto set to show off their creatively creepy costumes.

Even KFOR’s Natalie Clydesdale took a tour through an Edmond teen’s homemade haunted house.

15-year-old Austin Huckabee is celebrating his haunted house’s fifth year and according to him, every year it just gets better and better.

“This is the fifth year doing a haunted house,” said Huckabee. “It gets better every year.”

For those interested in checking out the free haunted house before the spooky season is over, it’s located at 6321 NW 160th Terrace in Edmond. The house is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. but guests are encouraged to come a little early.