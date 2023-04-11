OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans love their pets and to celebrate National Pet Day, we thought we would share some of KFOR’s four-legged friends.

Aurora the cat. Photo from Kaylee Olivas

Chief. Photo from Austin Breseatte

Gretel and Fleetwood. Photo from Katelyn Ogle

Miss. Photo from Katelyn Ogle

Penny. Photo from Joleen Chaney

Pete. Photo from Heather Holeman

Raven. Photo from Ashley Moss

Socks. Image from Heather Holeman

Tulip. Photo from Heather Holeman

Polly. Photo from Adria Goins

Sox. Image Kaylee Olivas

Zeus. Photo from Kaylee Olivas

Breezy. Photo from Adria Goins

Rex. Photo from Kimberly Querry-Thompson

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Keeping Pets and People Healthy:

“There are many health benefits of owning a pet. They can increase opportunities to exercise, get outside, and socialize. Regular walking or playing with pets can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels. Pets can help manage loneliness and depression by giving us companionship. Most households in the United States have at least one pet.

Studies have also shown that pet ownership can be good for humans!

Decreased blood pressure

Cholesterol levels

Triglyceride levels

Feelings of loneliness

Anxiety

Symptoms of PTSD

Increased opportunities for exercise and outdoor activities

Better cognitive function in older adults

More opportunities to socialize.

Adopting a pet saves two lives, the one that is adopted and the one that is able to be accepted into the shelter or rescue.

Many Oklahoma rescues and shelters are over capacity and have been so for months.

There has also been an outbreak of illness at many local shelters that have forced them to quarantine.

“Every shelter dog is being treated with a round of amoxicillin and doxycycline. To date, 5 dogs have died as a result of the infections. Shelter staff is working with the shelter’s veterinary team as well as an outside national organization to form a plan to move forward,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare wrote on Facebook.

Experts also suggest you do your research when it comes to animals and breeds.

Click here for tips on how to pick the right pet for your family and situation.