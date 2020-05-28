Harbor Freight recalling 1.7 million jack stands that could collapse during use

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A popular tool store announced that it is recalling more than 1.7 million jack stands that could collapse under load.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling more than 1.7 million Pittsburgh Automotive 3-ton and 6-ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands.

Officials say the jack stands may collapse during use, which can increase the risk of injury to people near or under the lifted vehicle.

Injuries have been reported in connection to the jack stands.

Owners are asked to stop using the stands immediately and will receive a full refund upon request.

There are two separate recalls for the jack stands. NHTSA recall 20E016 involves an estimated 454,000 units that were produced from June 13, 2013, to November 22, 2019. NHTSA recall 20E027 involves an estimated 1,254,000 units that were produced from December 1, 2012, to March 31, 2020.

The 3-ton jack stands impacted have item numbers 61196 and 56371. The 6-ton jack stands that are affected have item number 61197.

If consumers have any questions about this recall, call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 for assistance.