OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Harkins Theatres is celebrating the life of Olivia Newton-John with a tribute showing of Grease to benefit the American Cancer Society on Sunday, Aug. 14.
For $5 a ticket, fans can remember the four-time Grammy Award winner’s most iconic role as Sandy in the movie musical Grease on the big screen at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Aug. 8 after her three-decades-plus battle with breast cancer.
“Grease” co-star John Travolta reacted to news of Newton-John’s death in a social media post Monday:
My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!JOHN TRAVOLTA
Your Danny, your John!
Tickets are on sale now.