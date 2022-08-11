OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Harkins Theatres is celebrating the life of Olivia Newton-John with a tribute showing of Grease to benefit the American Cancer Society on Sunday, Aug. 14.

For $5 a ticket, fans can remember the four-time Grammy Award winner’s most iconic role as Sandy in the movie musical Grease on the big screen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy: Harkins Theatres

Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Aug. 8 after her three-decades-plus battle with breast cancer.

“Grease” co-star John Travolta reacted to news of Newton-John’s death in a social media post Monday:

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

Your Danny, your John! JOHN TRAVOLTA

Tickets are on sale now.