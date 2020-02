OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting February 14, Harkins Theatres is offering $5 showings of the new movie, Just Mercy.

Just Mercy follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice.

After graduating from Harvard, Bryan might have had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson).

Tickets are now on sale at the box office and on Harkins.com.