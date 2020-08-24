Harkins Theatres reopening with new safety protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular movie theater in Bricktown announced that it will reopen its doors to the public later this week.

Harkins Bricktown 16 will reopen on August 28.

Organizers say in addition to new releases, Harkins is also bringing back some recent films whose time in theatres was cut short along with favorite classic movies.

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50 plus years in the business. I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “I will be there opening night and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the movies!”

Some of the new Harkins moviegoing safety protocols include:

Face coverings required for the Harkins team and for guests (except while eating/drinking in seats) If a guest does not have a face covering, one will be available at the theatre Guests that do not want to wear a face covering will be asked to wait and return to the movies when governmental public health mandates have relaxed

Added cleaning staff and further enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the theatre and all touchpoints

Daily health checks for team members

Social distancing required throughout the entire theatre environment

Reserved seating in all theatres

Reduced and socially distant seating between every pair of seats

Staggered showtimes to reduce the number of guests in the lobby

Safety shields at all guest interaction points

Harkins Loyalty Cups will be refilled utilizing a new paper cup (all other refills on paper drink and popcorn containers will be discontinued until further notice)

Increased fresh air, hospital-grade MERV 13 air filters, and HEPA filtered vacuums will be used in all auditoriums

Sanitizer stations conveniently available throughout the theatre

“In trying times, people have always looked to us to escape for just a few hours of solace and to immerse themselves in another world,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “After nearly six months, we are so happy and deeply grateful to our team and our valued guests for the opportunity to carefully begin our return to deliver on this mission again.”

