Harkins Theatres to pay special tribute to Sean Connery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the passing of a beloved Scottish actor, Harkins Theatres across the country are paying a special tribute to Sean Connery.

Born Thomas Connery on Aug. 25, 1930, he was the eldest of two sons of a long-distance truck driver and a mother who worked as a cleaner in Scotland. He dropped out of school at age 13 and worked in a variety of menial jobs. At 16, two years after World War Two ended, Connery was drafted into the Royal Navy, and served three years.

Connery shot to fame as British agent 007, the character created by novelist Ian Fleming and immortalized by Connery in films starting with ““Dr. No” in 1962.

Connery played a series of noteworthy roles besides Bond and won an Academy Award for his portrayal of a tough Chicago cop in “”The Untouchables” (1987).

He died on Oct. 31 at the age of 90.

In honor of his legacy, Harkins Theatres says it will have tribute showings of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Untouchables.

Special showings begin on Friday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 12.

Tickets are $5 each.

