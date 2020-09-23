Harkins to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with special tribute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the death of an iconic Supreme Court justice, Harkins Theatres announced a special tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from pancreatic cancer after 27 years on the highest court in the land.

She was 87-years-old.

Harkins Theatres announced that they will celebrate the extraordinary life of Supreme Court Justice and founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU with showings of the documentary ‘RBG’ and biographical drama ‘On the Basis of Sex.’

Special showings begin Friday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 1 at select Harkins Theatres.

Tickets are $5 for each film and proceeds benefit the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

