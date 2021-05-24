Harper County Community Hospital targeted with ransomware

BUFFALO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Harper County Community Hospital says its computer server was recently compromised by disruptive ransomware.

“While patient medical records remain secure, the hospital’s workstations and common drives were compromised by an unknown threat actor on Wednesday, March 24,” said hospital officials.

Harper County Community Hospital says the HIPAA breach potentially affected the health information of over 500 individuals.

Authorities say the protected health information that may have been compromised could include any of the following: first and last name, date of birth, home address, patient account number, diagnosis, social security number and health insurance information.

Since Harper County Community Hospital’s internal files may have included some patient health information, the incident constitutes a reportable breach under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Out of an abundance of caution, Harper County Community Hospital mailed notifications to all known individuals whose records were impacted by the ransomware.

The notifications will include information and assistance on how the impacted individuals can monitor their information.

“As a result of this incident, the Harper County Community Hospital has taken immediate corrective actions to implement extensive IT security protocols, back-up processes, and update its HIPAA policies and procedures,” said hospital officials.

Individuals with questions should call this toll-free number 1-833-406-2401.