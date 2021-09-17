Harper County experiencing strong storms, hail, damaging winds

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Harper County has been hit by strong storms Friday evening, with cities in the county experiencing hail and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Harper and Ellis counties Friday evening.

Near-quarter size hail fell in Rosston. Laverne experienced wind gusts said to be around 72 miles per hour.

KFOR’s 4 Warn Storm Team learned of a barn damaged north of Rosston.

Meteorologist Arron Brackett with the 4 Warn Storm Team said the storm will continue weakening overnight as it heads southeast.