Harper County experiencing strong storms, hail, damaging winds

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Harper County has been hit by strong storms Friday evening, with cities in the county experiencing hail and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Harper and Ellis counties Friday evening.

Photo goes with story
Heavy storms hit Harper County on Friday evening.

Near-quarter size hail fell in Rosston. Laverne experienced wind gusts said to be around 72 miles per hour.

KFOR’s 4 Warn Storm Team learned of a barn damaged north of Rosston.

Meteorologist Arron Brackett with the 4 Warn Storm Team said the storm will continue weakening overnight as it heads southeast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter