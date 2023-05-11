OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Harrah Public Schools bus driver has been placed on administrative leave after facing child abuse charges.

According to court records, Kennetha Armstrong allegedly struck her own daughter with a belt about a dozen times over the weekend.

Kennetha Armstrong, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

“She’s just not a safe person to be around, in my opinion,” said Amie Chilson, the victim’s sister.

Chilson told KFOR the victim is 15 years old.

“She’s just beside herself,” said Chilson. “Her mom was on top of her, suffocating her with a belt all over her arms, face.”

According to Chilson, on Saturday authorities were called to a home after the teen frantically ran outside.

“She ran out into the street and the neighbor saw her running around and they called the cops,” said Chilson.

Court records add that during the assault, the teen “had urinated on herself due to how afraid she was of her mother.”

“I asked Ms. Armstrong to explain what happened today and she stated that the victim had become disrespectful towards her, and she struck the victim approximately 12 times with a belt,” the deputy reported in the court documents.

According to the court records, Armstrong is facing a child abuse charge.

Harrah Public Schools declined our interview request, but its Superintendent Paul Blessington told KFOR as soon as the district was made aware of this incident, Armstrong was placed on administrative leave.

Chilson said the teen is currently staying with a family member.